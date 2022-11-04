Delhi police busts international drug syndicate, arrests 3

The police said that the accused had been reportedly supplying drugs in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) for the last 7 years. The drugs used to be trafficked from Latin America to Africa to India via aerial routes.

"A team of Special Cell and Special Task Force (STF) under the aegis of Rajiv Ranjan Singh, DCP led by Arvind Kumar and Rakesh Kumar, has arrested three prime suppliers of international drug syndicate involved in the supply of cocaine and heroin. A total of 241 gms of cocaine and 2 kgs of heroin has been recovered from their possession," ANI quoted Delhi Police as saying.

The police also recovered one auto rickshaw and a car fitted with secret cavities that were reportedly used in transporting the drugs.