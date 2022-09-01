The main accused, Arman alias Amanat Ali, came in contact with the girl through social media. However when the girl stopped talking to the accused and ghosted him online, he got upset and, with the help of two others, planned to kill her, he said during his interrogation, the police informed. The other two accused, Bobby ad Pawan have also been arrested, the police said.

The victim, a Class-11 student of Cambridge International School on Devli Road was coming home from school when she was allegedly shot at in South Delhi's Sangam Vihar area. She said in her statement to the police that three men, including the main accused, followed her on a motorcycle. Near Sangam Vihar B block, one of them fired at her and the trio fled the spot, she said, adding that she knew one of the assailants.

She identified him as Arman Ali and said she was in touch with him for two years through social media. She stopped talking to Ali around six months ago but the accused would still follow her continuously, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered in connection with the incident.

During investigation, a man called Bobby was arrested from K block, Sangam Vihar. At the instance of Bobby, Pawan alias Sumit was also arrested from teh area, the DCP said.

The accused told the police that the girl came in contact with Ali two years ago through social media. However, she stopped talking to Ali around six months ago and the latter held a grudge against her for this, Jaikar said.

Ali contacted Bobby and Pawan and hatched a plan to kill the girl with their help, the officer added.

Two country-made pistols, three live and one empty cartridges were seized from their possession, police said, adding that a hunt is on to nab Ali.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to the city police on Friday, seeking an action-taken report in the matter.