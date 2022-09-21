New Delhi, Sep 21: The Delhi Nurses Federation (DNF) has threatened to go on a strike to protest against the city government over its long-standing demands of regularisation of contractual nurses and regular promotions not being fulfilled.

In a letter to the Delhi government's health and family welfare department, the DNF has said the situation is so "pathetic" that an employee, who is supposed to get three promotions in his career, is retiring without a single promotion due to the "negligence of the department".