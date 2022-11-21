Delhi nursery admissions: First list to be announced on January 6

"The admission process for pre-school, pre-primary and class 1 will commence from December 1 for open seats in private unaided recognised schools of Delhi for the session 2023-24," the DoE said in a notification.

"The first list of children who will be selected for admission along with the waiting list, will be out on January 20, while the second list for the same will be uploaded on February 6," it said.

The details of all entry level classes along with seats available for admission will be declared by all schools by December 16.

"All private unaided recognised schools shall upload their criteria for admission by November 28," the notification said.