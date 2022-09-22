New Delhi, Sep 22: Even as monsoon wasn't very kind to Delhi NCR this year, it is finally giving some relief to the city in what looks like the season's 'parting gift' to the region. Delhi NCR finally received light to moderate rain on Thursday which is expected to continue for the next two to three days.

It's believed that the rains are part of the withdrawal of the monsoon from the NCR. Delhi Police also tweeted about the weather forecast and issued traffic alert, asking commuters to plan the day according to the weather forecast. In its tweet, Delhi police said, " Traffic Alert 'As per IMD report 'Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over Delhi and adjoining areas.' Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly."

There were reports of water logging and traffic jams from different parts of the region.