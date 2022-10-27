Delhi-NCR likely to choke in the coming days

The residents of Delhi-NCR were in joy post-Diwali as they saw clear skies and good air quality. It was also reported that the Delhi-NCR has seen such cleanest air, a day after Diwali, since 2015.

New Delhi, Oct 27: Looks like the 'improved' air quality in Delhi is about to change soon. The smog due to stubble burning has started choking the people in Punjab and in such a scenario, Delhi is not far behind.

According to an India Today report, the Air Quality Index(AQI) a day after Diwali was recorded at 262 in 2022. Whereas, it was 360 in 2015, 445 in 2016, 403 in 2017, 390 in 2018, 368 in 2019, 435 in 2020 and 462 in 2021.

Notably, an AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe.

However, parts of Delhi-NCR: Haryana - Gurugram, Faridabad, Charkhi Dadri and Ballabhgarh-witnessed a very poor category of air quality.

According to the report, Punjab and Haryana farmers are still burning the stubble, which is likely to come to Delhi-NCR in a few days.

Farmers talking to India Today said, "What the government promised is only on paper. We have got nothing and what you see us doing is because we don't have any other option. The government made us many promises, but none of those promises have been fulfilled."

Adarsh Pal Vig, Chairman of Punjab Pollution Control Board said told India Today, "Data at the moment is suggesting that the number of stubble burning instances is less as compared to previous years but this data will keep on fluctuating. We are also monitoring the total burnt area for better comparison. The figures are positive at the moment."

Despite the Punjab, Haryana, and Central government measures against stubble burning, it is on the rise in both Haryana and Punjab.