Delhi MCD Polls 2022 dates likely to be announced today at 4 pm

This would be the first election to the municipal corporation since the 3 municipal bodies were reunified in May 2022.

The tenure of NDMC, SDMC and EDMC came to an end on 18 May, 2022. The previous municipal elections were held in April 2017 to elect the councillors of the 3 municipal corporations.

In March 2022, the state Election Commission indefinitely deferred the municipal elections that were scheduled to be held in April 2022. On 22 March, the Union Government approved the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill to merge the 3 municipal corporations back to a single body. The unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi formally came into existence on 22 May, 2022.