'Delhi may get relief from pollution after Nov 5': Safar chief

New Delhi, Nov 04: Delhi, which has been choking and reeling under severe air quality for the last few day, might get some relief from pollution after November 5, according to a senior official of System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar). Safar is the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitoring system.

Gulfran Beig, the director of Safar said that significant relief is possible from the evening of November 5, when the dispersion of pollutants due to local winds is going to be very good, India Today quoted him as saying.