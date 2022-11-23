Delhi: Married man shoots girlfriend, tries to kill self in Oyo hotel

The deceased Geeta was taken to the hospital but was declared dead by the doctors. The accused is also in critical condition.

Hotel staff said, "The couple had a heated argument, and the man, apparently, in a fit of rage, shot his girlfriend in her chest. After killing her, he also tried to kill himself," reported India Today.

They had checked into the hotel on Tuesday.

The accused has a wife named Sushila who lives with their children in a village.

The accused has a past history of crimes. He was charged with another murder case on September 21 but was later granted bail. He had shot a man, Gaurav, and was sent to jail after the victim's father filed a complaint against him.