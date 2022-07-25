Delhi man makes fake call to reach car driver a lesson

Kumar, who works at a gas agency, called the Mundka police station and alleged that the car driver had pulled a pistol on him. However, when police reached the spot, Kumar was not there and his mobile phone was switched off, they said, according to news agency PTI.

The next day, police contacted him and during enquiry, he admitted that he made the fake call to get back at the car driver.

"To teach a lesson to the car driver, he made a call to police regarding the brandishing of a pistol and thereafter, switched off his mobile phone," Sharma said.

Kumar, a resident of Mundka, was booked under section 182 (giving false information to public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.