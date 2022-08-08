Delhi: Man dies while charging e-rickshaw

The incident took place on Saturday, police said, adding that the victim was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

"During inquiry, it was found that Mahender was working in an e-rickshaw charging garage at Chander Vihar. While charging an e-rickshaw, he got electric shock," said a senior police officer, news agency PTI reported.

A case was registered under Section 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

After postmortem conducted at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, the body was handed over to the father of the man, he added.