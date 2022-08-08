Delhi: Man beaten up, kidnapped after he fails to repay Rs 20 lakh

According to police, Shobhit Agarwal (45) was assaulted by the accused at his office at KG Marg Saturday night.

. .

The victim claimed that the accused barged into his office, threatened him and assaulted him. He said he repaid the loan amount that day.

"Shobhit also alleged that the accused duo abducted him and later dropped him outside his office," Amrutha Guguloth, Deputy Comissioner of Police (New Delhi) said.

The matter is being investigated, she said.