Delhi LG and CM greet people on Diwali, ask people to be mindful of pollution

New Delhi, Oct 24: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday wished happiness and prosperity to the people of the city on Diwali.

Saxena also urged people to follow precautionary measures for COVID-19 and pollution while celebrating the festival. "Hearty wishes to Delhiites on auspicious festival of Diwali. I hope this festival will bring unbound happiness and prosperity in your lives.