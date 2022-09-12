Delhi HC takes cognizance of deaths while sewer cleaning, registers PIL

New Delhi, Sep 12: The Delhi High Court on Monday took suo motu cognisance of the death of two persons allegedly while cleaning a sewer in the city last week, and directed that a public interest litigation be registered on the issue.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad issued notice to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi government and Delhi Jal Board on the matter on the basis of a news report dated September 11 and also appointed senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao as amicus curiae to assist the court.