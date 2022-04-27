Delhi EWS Admission Result 2022 declared

New Delhi, Apr 27: The Delhi EWS (Economically Weaker Section) Admission Result 2022 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results for the academic session 2022-23 were released by the Directorate of Education (DoE).

The Delhi EWS admission merit list contains information such ass the registration number, father's and mother's name, name of the guardian, school ID, the name of the allotted school and class.

Parents are advised to reach out to the concerned school authorities after checking the results. This would help understand the formalities that are to be fulfilled as part of the admission process.

The DoE conducts an exam for the economically weaker section of society every year. The examination is for admission into entry-level classes such as the nursery, KG Primary, Pre-School and Class 1. The Delhi EWS Admission Result 2022 is available on edudel.nic.in.