Delhi: DPCC issues guidelines for pollution-free festivities

It also directed idol makers to use natural clay, dyes & biodegradable materials. POP-based idols not to be immersed in water bodies.

New Delhi, Sep 02: In view of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and upcoming festivals, Delhi's pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has issued several guidelines for the citizens, idol sellers and makers as well as the civic agencies.

The Delhi Police shared the DPCC Guidelines for Ganesh Utsav, Durga Puja, and other upcoming festivals, urging all to adhere to them and strive for pollution-free celebrations.

Earlier, DPCC has asked urban local bodies in the national Capital to ensure temporary ponds for idol immersion are created near residential areas.

It also asked district magistrates to ensure no idol immersion takes place in the Yamuna or at public water bodies, ponds and ghats of the river.

Delhi has banned all idol immersion in the Yamuna since 2019, with DPCC in its directions stating any violator found to be immersing idols in the Yamuna will be fined ₹50,000, along with provisions that can warrant a jail term up to six years.

Like previous years, only idols made of clay and biodegradable materials are allowed for idol immersion, while POP-based idols are prohibited.

The same rules will remain in place for further idol immersions in Delhi too, including Durga Puja, the order said.