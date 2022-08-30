Delhi: Cyber crime cases see a 110% rise in 2021

New Delhi, Aug 30: The national capital in 2021 witnessed a 110 per cent increase in cybercrime as compared to the previous year, with the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data citing sexual exploitation to be the motive behind the highest number of such cases.

According to the data for 2021, most of these cases involved online fraud, online harassment and publication of explicit content among others. The increase comes despite the Delhi Police having created a separate wing for cybercrime as well as a social media centre.