Delhi Court rejects Satyendar Jain's plea seeking special food in jail

The petition of the AAP leader was rejected by Special Judge Vikas Dhull, according to a report .

New Delhi, Nov 26: A Delhi court on Saturday rejected a plea of Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain seeking special food as per his religious beliefs during his judicial custody.

The Tihar Jail administration said that the question of permitting him to such a fast by the prison administration does not arise. It also said that there is no request available with the office of the Superintendent Central Jail where Satyendar Jain had informed about himself observing fast in accordance with his religious beliefs.

Dry fruits in prisons are not permitted to a prisoner and also could not be taken as an alternative to a regular meal, said the Tihar lawyer Abhijeet Shankar.

However, if the dry fruits are prescribed by the Medical officer for a certain period of time as a supplement, in such circumstances the same may be permitted for such prisoners for a limited period of time, the court observed.

In its reply, Tihar Jail Authority stated that the administration supplies a balanced and nutritious diet uniformly to all the prisoners lodged in Delhi prisons irrespective of any discrimination on the basis of caste, creed, sex etc.

The decision of the court comes at a time when a video of the jailed leader has surfaced on the internet in which he was seen eating outside foods.

On November 23, a video went viral on social media in which Satyendar Jain was seen being provided with proper food in the jail.

Tihar Jail sources said that Satyendar Jain has gained 8 kg of weight while being in jail, contrary to his lawyer's claims of him having lost 28 kg.

The other videos of the AAP leader also surfaced in the media in which he was allegedly seen defying the jail protocols. In one of the videos, he was seen getting a massage, while in the other he was seen meeting with several persons.

