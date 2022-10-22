According to the report, the woman on October 16 night ran over her car on parking assistant's feet. The police filed FIR on October 20.

The victim received multiple leg injuries and was rushed to the hospital. The report said the accused woman is the daughter of an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) posted in South Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South Delhi, Chandan Chaudhary said a case was registered after the victim recorded his statement.

The woman is yet to be arrested.

The DCP said that the statement was recorded late, the FIR came late. Further investigation is underway.