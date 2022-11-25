Delhi: Blazing fire at Chandni Chowk market; 40 fire tenders rushed to site

Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said in the early hours of Friday, "The situation is not very good".

"The situation is not very good as of now. 40 fire tenders are present at the spot. The fire will be brought under control by morning. No casualties have been reported so far. A major part of the building has been damaged," Atul Garg was quoted as saying by ANI.

Dr Harsh Vardhan, former health minister also visited the site in the early hours today and said, "Efforts are being put in to douse the fire. Fire officials and Police are at the site. Fire has not been brought under control so far. Two floors have been damaged. No casualty has been reported. The reason for the fire is not known yet."

The call regarding the fire was received at 09:19 pm on Thursday.

Further details into the matter are awaited.