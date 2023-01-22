Delhi air quality notes sudden dip, but expected to make immediate improvement

Considering this sudden rise in the average AQl of Delhi, the Sub-Committee for invoking actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR & Adjoining Areas (CAQM) met today to take stock of the situation.

During the meeting it was noted that this sudden and steep dip in air quality parameters in last 24 hours in the region which led to the overall AQI of Delhi move into the "Severe" category today is an aberration as the forecasts predict immediate improvement with the overall AQI to move into 'Very Poor' category from tonight itself.

As per the dynamic model and weather/ meteorological forecast provided by IMD/ IITM, there is a strong indication that the overall air quality of Delhi will start improving, with a downward trend of average AQI already visible, and is likely to fluctuate largely between 'Poor' to 'Very Poor' categories in the coming days.

Considering the above position and after comprehensively reviewing the air quality scenario and other relevant aspects the Sub-Committee decided that ongoing actions implemented under Stage-II of GRAP along with Stage-I shall continue and it is not considered necessary to invoke Stage-III of GRAP at this moment.

Various agencies responsible for implementing measures under the GRAP and Pollution Control Boards (PCBs) of NCR and DPCC have also been advised to intensify pollution control and mitigating measures under Stage-I and Stage-II of GRAP in the entire NCR to prevent deterioration of air quality. Further, the Sub-Committee is closely watching the situation and will review the air quality scenario accordingly. The revised schedule of GRAP is available on the Commission's official website and can be accessed via caqm.nic.in