Delhi: 4 tech students, who beat a pregnant dog to death, held

An FIR in this incident was registered by a woman on Saturday. The police registered the FIR under sections 429 and 34 of IPC & 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 at New Friends Colony Police Station in Delhi.

According to the police, the incident took place on October 30. But, video of the incident surfaced later on the internet.

In the video, one can see a group of students allegedly cornering the dog inside a tin shed on the institute's campus. A student can be seen outside the shed with a rod in his hand while the remaining students were capturing the incident from outside.

After killing the dog, one of the students dragged the dog across the field and dumped the animal there.

After the video went viral on social media, animal lovers and activists called for strict action against the accused.