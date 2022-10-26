Defence Ministry Recruitment Drive 2022: Check post, qualification and how to apply

According to the schedule, The last date for submitting of online application is 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News.

New Delhi, Oct 26: The Ministry of Defence, is recruiting candidates to apply for Material Assistant posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official site. The defence ministry recruit drive is being held to fill 419 posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Graduate in any discipline from any recognized University or Diploma in Material Management or Diploma in Engineering in any Discipline from any recognized Institution. The candidates should be between 18 and 27 years of age.

Selection process

Depending on the number of applications received, the number of candidates for tests will be restricted by the system-based shortlisting process based on the marks obtained in the prescribed minimum educational qualification for the post(s). For the post of Material Assistant the ratio will be 1:50.

Other details

Only online applications will be accepted after mandatory online registration by the applicants through different OTP-based authentication on Mobile and email ID. Candidates WILL NOT SEND any application printouts/ certificates to AOC Centre, Secunderabad. No offline/manual applications will be accepted.

Ministry of Defence Recruitment: Here's how to apply