New Delhi, Sep 13: CUET UG Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Common University Entrance Test 2022 tomorrow. Once declared students can check their results online by visiting the official website.
CUET UG Result tomorrow: Websites to check, top 25 colleges to apply, key points
CUET UG 2022 Results: Date and Time
- Reportedly, the CUET UG Results 2022 will be out by September 15, 2022. However, the exact time of the result announcement is not available.
- Candidates are advised to keep their CUET Admit Card 2022 in order to see these CUET UG Results 2022. The cut-off list will be released soon after the results are out.
- 12 lash students who are awaiting their CUET result 2022 can do so by using their login credentials.
- The NTA will also publish the CUET entrance test scorecard 2022 along with the result.
- The CUET 2022 exams were conducted from July 15 to August 30.
CUET UG 2022 Results: Websites to Check
• cuet.samarth.ac.in
• ntaresults.nic.in
• nta.ac.in
CUET UG 2022 Results: Top colleges to apply
- Miranda House
- Hindu College
- Presidency College, Chennai
- Loyola College, Chennai
- Lady Sri Ram College, Delhi
- PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore
- Atma Ram Snatan Dharm College, Delhi
- St Xavier's College, Kolkata
- Ramakrishna Mission, Howrah
- Kirori Mal College, New Delhi
- St. Stephens's College
- Shri Ram College of Commerce
- Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College
- Hans Raj College, Delhi
- Sri Venkateswara College
- Lady Irwin College
- Madras Christian College
- Acharya Narendra Dev College
- Ramakrishna Mission Residential College
- PSG College of Arts and Science
- Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College
- Thiagarajar College
- Gargi College
- University College, Thiruvananthapuram
- Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences
You can check the list of universities that will accept CUET UG scores for admissions here https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/index.php/app/info/universities
CUET UG 2022 Results: Steps to check
- Visit the NTA CUET 2022 official website -cuet.samarth.ac.in 2022.
- On the homepage, click on 'View CUET result 2022' or 'View score card'.
- Provide CUET application number and other required details.
- Click on "Submit"
- Your "CUET 2022 result" along with scores will appear on the screen.
- Download the CUET UG 2022 result and take a printout for future reference.