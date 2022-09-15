CUET UG Result 2022 likely today: Time, direct link and latest update here

Candidates are advised to keep their CUET Admit Card 2022, which will be required in order to see these CUET UG Results 2022.

New Delhi, Sep 15: CUET Result 2022: The wait of over 12 lakh students might end today as the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 on Thursday. Once declared students can check their results online by visiting the official website.

The NTA will also publish the CUET entrance test scorecard 2022 along with the result.

The CUET 2022 exams were conducted from July 15 to August 30.

The CUET exam result 2022 would be considered for admission to over 46 Universities including the Central Universities and many private and deemed universities in the country.

Admissions would begin at the various Universities basis the formula set out by the respective university.

NTA likely to announce CUET Results by late evening today. However, Students, are advised to keep a tab on the official website for any changes or further details.

