CUET UG Result 2022 to be declared by 10 pm tonight: Direct link and latest update here

New Delhi, Sep 15: CUET Result 2022: The wait of over 12 lakh students might end today as the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 on Thursday. Once declared students can check their results online by visiting the official website.

"CUET-UG results will be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) by around 10 pm tonight. Best wishes to the students," said UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar.

Candidates are advised to keep their CUET Admit Card 2022, which will be required in order to see these CUET UG Results 2022.