CUET UG Admit Card 2022 to be released today: Here’s how to download hall ticket

The NTA yesterday released the city intimation slip for the CUET for admission to undergraduate programmes.

New Delhi, July 12: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release CUET Admit Card 2022 from 6 pm today for the upcoming university-level entrance exam.

The slip, which carries a unique date sheet along with the name of the city allotted to a candidate, can be downloaded from the official CUET-UG website cuet.samarth.ac.in by entering one's application number and date of birth.

A unique date sheet for every aspirant is necessary since all candidates have applied for 54,555 unique combinations of subjects across 90 universities under CUET-UG.

The City Intimation Slip for each candidate has information relating to the Subjects /Language /Medium offered in Slot 1 and Slot 2 as well as the date and City allotted.

. .

The National Testing Agency will be conducting CUET Exam 2022 from July 15 to August 20, 2022, in almost 500 cities across India and 10 cities outside India. The exam centres will be mentioned on the CUET Admit Card 2022, which will be released at 6 pm today.

How to download CUET UG Admit Card 2022

Step 1. Navigate to the official website of Central Universities Entrance Test (Undergraduate) at www.cuet.samarth.ac.in/.

Step 2. On the official website of CUET (UG) an option related to the CUET UG Admit Card 2022 will be available before you, to visit the Admit Card downloading page, tap on this option.

Step 3. Enter your Registration Number and Password and then tap on the option of Submit to download and print the hall tickets.

With nearly 15 lakh candidates registered for CUET UG 2022 Exam and 90+ Universities accepting its score as admission criteria, CUET 2022 is going to be one of the biggest entrance exams of the country.

Keeping this in mind, the NTA has aligned around 554 CUET test centres 2022 within India and in 13 cities outside the country.