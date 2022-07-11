CUET UG admit card 2022 to be released soon

New Delhi, July 11: The CUET UG admit card 2022 will be released soon. The same once released will be on the official website.

Along with the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate, (CUET UG) 2022 admit card, the exam city and detailed schedule for the exam is also expected to be released. There are just four days remaining for the commencement of the exams.The CUET UG 2022 is being held to provide admission to candidates in 43 central universities, 13 state universities, 12 deemed and 18 private universities.

The entrance exams will be held on July 15, 16, 19 and 20, 2022, August 5, 8, 6, 7, 8 and 10, 2022.

Reports say that 9.63 lakh candidates have registered for the CUET UG 2022 entrance exam and around 54,000 subject combination has been chosen by them.

The CUET UG 2022 will be conducted in computer based mode. The paper pattern will be objective based multiple choice questions. The test will be designed in the following manner:

Section IA - 13 Languages (as a medium and "Language")

Section IB - 20 Languages

Section II - 27 Domain Specific Subjects

Section III - General Test

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has also established a Query Redressal System to enable submission of queries, grievances by the candidates registered for the CUET UG 20222. A unique registration number will be generated for tracking the status of the queries, grievances of the candidate. The CUET UG admit card 2022 once released will be available on cuet.samarth.ac.in or nta.ac.in.