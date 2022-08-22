CUET UG 2022 phase 6 is scheduled to be conducted on August 24, 25, and 26 at 385 Centres across 241 Cities including 09 Cities outside India. A total of 1.91 lakh candidates will be appearing in Phase 6.

New Delhi, Aug 22: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card of the Common University Entrance Test or CUET (UG) 2022 phase 6 to be held in August. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in .

On Sunday, the fifth phase of the crucial exam began across the country which is gateway for undergraduate admissions in central universities.

According to the initial plan, all phases of the CUET-UG were scheduled to conclude on August 20. The NTA, which is responsible for conducting the entrance test, had later announced that all phases of the exam will conclude on August 28.

However, now the schedule has been further deferred and the exam has been split into six phases.

The UGC chairman had earlier said that the exam has been cancelled at several centres following reports of ''sabotage''.

With 14.9 lakh registrations, the CUET, the common gateway for undergraduate admissions in all central universities, is now the second biggest entrance exam in the country, surpassing JEE-Main's average registration of nine lakh. NEET-UG is the biggest entrance test in India with an average of 18 lakh registrations.

Admit card error leave students in jitters

Several aspirants are claiming that the exam dates mentioned on their admit cards have already passed while the date intimated to them earlier was different.

The debut edition of CUET, which has been split into six phases, has been marred by glitches so far causing exam cancellations at multiple centres and postponement of exams for several candidates.

However, the rescheduling of the exam for several candidates and attempts to accommodate the choice of city for exam centre, has left students a worried lot as their admit cards and city intimation slips are mentioning different dates.

The students have been reaching out to the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the University Grants Commission (UGC) requesting for another chance to appear in the examination.

CUET Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download