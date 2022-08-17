CUET UG 2022: Exam cancelled in 13 centres, check new dates here

"Due to some unavoidable technical reasons, examination scheduled for today was cancelled in 13 centres in Shift 1 and Shift 2. A total of 8,693 candidates were affected out of 1,45,885 candidates," said the University Grants Commission (UGC).

"Those candidates, whose today's examination was cancelled would be informed regarding their new date tomorrow. It is proposed to hold these examinations on 25 August 2022," said UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has labelled CUET technical glitches as "sheer incompetence"

"The Common University Entrance Test had to be cancelled in 13 centres today affecting close to 8700 aspirants. This has been happening repeatedly under the excuse of 'unavoidable technical glitches'. The real reason is sheer incompetence and lack of preparation by Modi Sarkar," the MP tweeted.

The CUET is the common gateway for undergraduate admissions in all central universities.