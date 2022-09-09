CUET Result 2022 to be announced by September 15: UGC Chairman

The candidates who took the CUET can check the CUET result 2022 by using their login details.

The CUET result 2022 mentions various important details such as the candidate's name, name of the opted programme, category, gender, qualifying rank and qualifying rank. The CUET entrance test scorecard 2022 will be published along with the result.

The CUET 2022 exam was held from July 15 to August 30.

Meanwhile, CUET UG 2022 answer key has been released, the candidates can raise objections on answer key on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in till September 10. The NTA will scrutinise the challenges made on the provisional answer key, and release the final answer key and result.

Steps to check CUET 2022 Result