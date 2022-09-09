CUET Result 2022 to be announced by September 15: UGC Chairman

New Delhi, Sep 09: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the CUET 2022 result by September 15 in online mode at cuet.samarth.ac.in.
UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar in his tweet informed that the CUET UG result will be announced by September 15, or even a couple of days earlier. "All participating Universities may keep their web portals ready to start the UG admission process based on CUET-UG score," UGC chairman tweeted.
UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar
The candidates who took the CUET can check the CUET result 2022 by using their login details.
The CUET result 2022 mentions various important details such as the candidate's name, name of the opted programme, category, gender, qualifying rank and qualifying rank. The CUET entrance test scorecard 2022 will be published along with the result.
The CUET 2022 exam was held from July 15 to August 30.
Meanwhile, CUET UG 2022 answer key has been released, the candidates can raise objections on answer key on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in till September 10. The NTA will scrutinise the challenges made on the provisional answer key, and release the final answer key and result.
Steps to check CUET 2022 Result
- Go to the NTA CUET 2022 official website -cuet.samarth.ac.in 2022.
- Click on 'View CUET result 2022' or 'View score card'.
- Enter CUET application number and date of birth.
- No, click on "Submit".
- The complete "CUET 2022 result" along with scores will appear on the screen.
- Download the CUET UG 2022 result page and save it for future reference.