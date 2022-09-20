CUET PG Result soon: Date, time, and other details here

Students can raise challenges, if any, against the provisional answer key till 18 September 2022, 9 pm.

Earlier, NTA released the CUET-PG provisional answer key on 16 September.

There are chances that NTA will release the CUET-PG Final Answer Key 2022 along with the result on 24 September.



CUET PG Result: Time and Date

NTA is expected to release the CUET-PG Final Answer Key 2022 along with the result on 24 September.

CUET PG 2022: Top Colleges Accepting CUET PG Scores

Mahatma Gandhi Central University

University of Hyderabad

Jawaharlal Nehru University

Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University

University of Allahabad

Rajiv Gandhi University

Nalanda University

Dr Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University

Tezpur University

Nagaland University

Central University of Odisha

Pondicherry University

Indian Maritime University

English and Foreign Languages University

Maulana Azad National Urdu University

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University

Tripura University

Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University

Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University

Banaras Hindu University

CUET PG Result 2022: How to check NTA CUET results