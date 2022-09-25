CUET PG Result 2022 to be declared tomorrow by 6 pm, how to check

New Delhi, Sep 20: CUET PG Result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release Central Universities Entrance Test Postgraduate result 2022 on September 26. Once declared, candidates can check their CUET PG 2022 results through the official website of NTA CUET.

"National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG results on 26 September (Monday) by 4 pm, required for Post-graduate admissions in the participating universities. Best wishes to all the students," M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC) tweeted on Sunday.