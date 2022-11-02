According to an Indian Express report, DU's Hindu College admitted 146 students in the B.A. (Hons) Political Science programme last year after the first two cutoff lists. Out of 146 students, 120 were from the Kerala board, 3 from Rajasthan, and 1 from Haryana.

New Delhi, Nov 02: Following the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) adoption from this year, the admission lists of some Delhi University colleges have witnessed a change.

However, this year, the figure has completely changed. Only one of the 59 students admitted so far is from Kerala board when the second round of seat allocation is still underway. The course has a sanctioned strength of 49 seats.

According to the report, the B.A. (Hons) Political Science programme in Hindu College was one of the 10 programmes in DU last year where the first list cutoff for unreserved seats was 100% (best of four subjects).

The newspaper had reported that on the first day of admissions, the programme had received 102 applications from students who met the cutoff, of which 101 were from Kerala board.

This year admissions are now based on candidates' CUET scores and the college-course preferences listed by them after the adoption of CUET. Admission happened on the basis of CUET scores, and not on the Class XII board exam scores.

The B.A. (Hons) Political Science programme in Hindu College is a top draw of top scorers in CUET.