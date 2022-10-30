CSAB Counselling 2022 special round 1 allotment result today

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the special round allotment result on the website.

New Delhi, Oct 30: CSAB Counselling 2022: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) is expected to announce the special round one allotment result today.

The CSAB 2022 special round one allotment result is likely be released at 5 PM today.

Reportedly, the last date to accept the seat and document verification is November 1.

The CSAB special round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on November 3.

CSAB 2022 Round 1 Allotment Result At Csab.nic.in: How To Check