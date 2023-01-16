Cold wave batters Delhi, minimum temperature plunges to 1.4 degrees Celsius

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued an orange warning for cold wave in Delhi till January 17-18.

New Delhi, Jan 16: An intense cold wave swept Delhi on Monday morning with the minimum temperature plunging to 1.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the month since January 1, 2021.

A cold wave is declared if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius or when it is 10 degrees Celsius and 4.5 notches below normal.

Delhi saw intense cold wave spell from January 5 to January 9, the second longest in the month in a decade, according to IMD data.

It has also recorded over 50 hours of dense fog this month so far, which is the highest since 2019.

A severe cold wave is when the minimum temperature dips to two degrees Celsius or the departure from the normal limits is by more than 6.4 notches.

Hisar (Haryana) recorded a minimum temperature of 0.8 degrees Celsius today, Safdarjung (Delhi) 1.4°C, Amritsar (Punjab) 1.5°C and Rajasthan's Alwar 0°C, Pilani 1.9°C, Churu -2.5°C & Sikar -2°C," according to the weather department.

Delhiites have been advised to wear several layers of loose fitting, warm woollen clothing and also cover their head, neck, hand and toes.

The advisory also asked people to maintain ventilation while using heaters to avoid inhaling toxic fumes and also avoid or limit outdoor activities.

The IMD also said that large parts of north and northwest India recorded below normal maximum and minimum temperatures on most days this month before a western disturbance brought relief.

The minimum temperatures will gradually rise by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius from Kanuaru 18 to January 20 under the influence of a western disturbance, the weather department said.