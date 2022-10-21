The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 224 at 9.20 am, the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research ( SAFAR) data showed.

New Delhi, Oct 21: Delhiites woke up to a sunny morning on Friday with the city's air quality recorded in the "poor" category.

The index value was 228 (poor category) on Thursday, according to the 24-hour average AQI bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The capital is likely to witness a generally clear sky on Friday, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at around 34 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The minimum temperature was recorded a notch above normal at 17.3 degrees Celsius.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.