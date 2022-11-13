CLAT 2023 registration ends today, check exam date

New Delhi, Nov 13: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will end registration today for Common Law Admission Test- (CLAT) 2023. Candidates who are yet to apply are advised to visit the official website for direct registration to law courses at 22 NLUs across the country.

The CLAT 2023 exam will be held on December 18, 2022, for the candidates who are interested in getting admission to NLUs.

The application fee for CLAT 2023 is Rs 4,000.

Steps to register for CLAT 2023