Interested candidates can check eligibility, application steps and other recruitment details here.

New Delhi, Oct 17: CISF Recruitment 2022: Central Industrial Security Force, CISF, has released a recruitment notification for Head Constable (Ministerial) and Assistant Sub Inspector (Stenographer) posts. Applications will be accepted through 'Online' mode only. The last date to apply for this post is 25.10.2022.

Eligibility and Age limit: Applicants shall pass Intermediate or Senior Secondary School Certificate (10+2) examination from recognized Board with Upper Age Limit is 18 to 25 years.

Salary: Pay Level-5 (Rs. 29,200-92,300/-) plus usual allowances as admissible to the Central Government employees from time to time for this post.

How to apply for CISF Recruitment 2022

Go to the official website of CISF at cisfrectt.in .

. On the homepage, click on the "Login" button.

Then click on "New Registration" button and enter the required details

Candidates should then log in using their registration number and password

Click on the relevant link and fill in the required details

Cross-check the details, upload photograph, signature, and other required documents

Pay application fee and submit the form

Take its printout for future reference

Candidates should make sure to fill in the details carefully as option given by them shall be treated as final and will not be changed subsequently under any circumstances. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying.