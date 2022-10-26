Chhath Puja fasting rules: What one must keep in mind during the 4-day festival

New Delhi, Oct 26: Chhath Puja is one of the most sacred festivals and the four-day-long Hindu festival is celebrated on the sixth day of Kartik Shukla Paksha. This year, Chhath Puja will be celebrated on October 28-31. The extravaganza starts two days before Chaturthi Tithi with Nahay Khay, then on Panchami Lohanda and Kharna. After that, Chhath Puja is performed on Shashthi Tithi during which arghya is offered to Lord Sun (Surya).

Chhath devotees worship the Sun God, his wife Usha or Chhathi Maiya, nature, water and wind. There is no idol worship, and priests or purohits are not required to preside over the rituals. During this festival women of the house observe fast and pray for the wellbeing of their children and household.