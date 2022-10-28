Chhath Puja declared dry day in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 28 : Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena using his special powers and declared on Wednesday Chhath Puja to be a Dry Day in the national capital on October 30 for the first time, according to news agency PTI reported.

In his letter to Kejriwal on Friday, the LG expressed concern over pollution and foam formation at certain places in the Yamuna. "The issue regarding foam and pollution in Yamuna is of grave concern and if left unattended may prove to be injurious to devotees. Accordingly, it needs to be redressed urgently," Saxena wrote in his letter.

The LG in a first declared Chhath on Sunday as dry day ensuring that all the liquor shops in the city remain closed on the festival. The LG in his capacity as "government of Delhi as per section 2 (35) of Delhi Excise Act has declared dry day on Chatth," an official at the LG office said.

He also gave his assent to holding Chhath Puja at designated ghats on the Yamuna. The Delhi government is building 1,100 ghats for Chhath Puja this year.

The Opposition in the national capital had demanded that Chhath be declared a dry day.

This comes after political parties including the BJP Delhi chief and the Congress wing of Delhi demanded the LG to declare Chhat Puja a dry day as well as a public holiday.

Chhath Puja is one of the biggest festival associated with the spiritual, cultural, and religious faith of millions of people in parts of north India. On the day, devotees in large number gather at ponds, rivers, reservoirs, lakes, and suchlike water bodies across Delhi to worship the rising and setting sun. People in lakhs would be gearing up for celebrating the festival of Chhath across Delhi after two years of restrictions imposed on festivities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

