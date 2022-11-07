Chandra Grahan 2022: What’s special about November’s lunar eclipse?

This eclipse will be visible in the region covering South America, North America, Australia, Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean, and the Pacific Ocean.

Is lunar eclipse visible in India?

The eclipse is visible from all places of India at the time of Moonrise. However, the beginning of the partial and total phases of the eclipse is not visible from any places of India as the phenomena will be in progress before Moonrise. Ending of both the total and the partial phases is visible from the eastern parts of the country. Only the ending of the partial phase is visible from the rest parts of the country.

What's special about November's lunar eclipse?

According to NASA, a lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so that the Moon passes into Earth's shadow. In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth's shadow, called the umbra. When the Moon is within the umbra, it will turn a reddish hue. Lunar eclipses are sometimes called "Blood Moons" because of this phenomenon.

"The last total lunar eclipse for three years will occur on November 8, 2022, with the next occurring on March 14, 2025 - though we will continue to see partial and penumbral lunar eclipses during that time," NASA said.

How can I watch lunar eclipse

You don't need any special equipment to observe a lunar eclipse, although binoculars or a telescope will enhance the view and the red color. A dark environment away from bright lights makes for the best viewing conditions, according to NASA.

You can watch lunar eclipse live online on NASA website.