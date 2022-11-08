Chandra Grahan 2022: Check the start and end timing of lunar eclipse in major cities

In India, Total eclipse would be visible only from eastern parts whereas Partial eclipse would be visible from most of India.

According to Drik Panchang, Kolkata, Shiliguri, Patna, Ranchi, Guwahati, Kathmandu, Tokyo, Manila, Beijing, Sydney, Jakarta, Melbourne, San Francisco, Washington D.C., New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Mexico City are some well-known cities where Total Lunar Eclipse would be visible.