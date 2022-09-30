Central Bank of India jobs: Check post, application fee and steps to apply

New Delhi, Sep 30: Central Bank of India recruitment 2022: Central Bank of India has invited applications for the recruitment of Officers in specialist category 2022-23. Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of Central Bank of India. The last date to submit the application is October 17.

"Central Bank of India, Oldest Swadeshi Bank serving customers since 1911 and a premier Public Sector Bank known for its top-notch Customer Services and employee-friendly environment, invites applications from experienced professionals for the unfilled vacancies of various post of Specialist categories which were published vide our Notification dated 16.11.2021, 16.12.2021 and 04.02.2022," said the notification.