CBSE Recruitment 2022 Last Date: Check details here

New Delhi, Oct 15: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of Deputy Secretary (Level 12 of 7th CPC), Assistant Secretary (Level- 11 of 7th CPC), and Analyst (Level- 10 of 7th CPC).

There are a total of 13 vacancies for the mentioned post reserved category-wise, and the recruitment will be on a deputation basis. The period of deputation for the appointment will be considered valid initially for three years extendable further on year to year basis. The following period will be governed by the Gol norms.