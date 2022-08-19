CBSE Recruitment 2022: Get job without exam, salary above Rs 67,000

The last date to submit an online application will end on August 20.

New Delhi, Aug 19: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has invited applications to fill up several vacant posts through interviews.

Online application to be submitted w.e.f. 05.08.2022 to 20.08.2022 along with all the relevant documents in online mode only. In no case, a hard copy of documents shall be submitted offline.

CBSE vacancy 2022

Joint Secretary: 4

Additional Internal Auditor and Financial Advisor: 2

Senior Accounts Officer: 1

Accounts Officer: 3

Age limits for CBSE recruitment 2022

The maximum age limit for applying for the above-said posts is 56 years.

. .

CBSE recruitment 2022: Pay sale

Joint Secretary: Level-13 of 7th CPC (PB-4 of Rs. 37400-67000 + Grade Pay of Rs. 8700/-)

Additional Internal Auditor and Financial Advisor: Level-12 of 7th CPC (PB-3 of Rs. 15600-39100 + Grade Pay of Rs. 7600/-)

Senior Accounts Officer: Level-11 of 7th CPC (PB-3 of Rs. 15600-39100 + Grade Pay of Rs. 6600/-)

Accounts Officer: Level-10 of 7th CPC (PB-3 of Rs. 15600-39100 + Grade Pay of Rs. 5400/-)

CBSE recruitment 2022: Official notification: https://www.cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/documents// Details_Advertisement_2022.pdf

CBSE recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidate must have two (02) copies of his/her recent passport size photographs (not more than 03 months old) before applying for any post. Kindly note that only "ON LINE" applications shall be acceptable and application in any other form shall not be acceptable. While applying, the E-mail ID (Valid for at least 12 months) AND one alternate E-mail ID are mandatory fields, without which the application will not be registered.

Log on to http://www.cbse.nic.in

Read the advertisement content carefully and ensure that you meet the eligibility criteria for the post.

Click on the box "Apply Online ", online application form shall appear on the screen.

Fill up the online application form with your details. (Candidates are advised to take print of blank online form and fill it before actually entering the data online.)

Click the "SUBMIT" button.

A unique registration no. shall appear on the screen, note this registration no. for future reference.

In case you face any difficulty in online registration reach out to authorities at: techhelp.cbse@gmail.com and rectt@cbse.gov.in.