CBSE Recruitment 2022: Get job without exam, salary above Rs 67,000

New Delhi, Aug 19: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has invited applications to fill up several vacant posts through interviews.
The last date to submit an online application will end on August 20.
Online application to be submitted w.e.f. 05.08.2022 to 20.08.2022 along with all the relevant documents in online mode only. In no case, a hard copy of documents shall be submitted offline.
CBSE vacancy 2022
Age limits for CBSE recruitment 2022
The maximum age limit for applying for the above-said posts is 56 years.
CBSE recruitment 2022: Pay sale
CBSE recruitment 2022: Official notification: https://www.cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/documents// Details_Advertisement_2022.pdf
CBSE recruitment 2022: How to apply
Candidate must have two (02) copies of his/her recent passport size photographs (not more than 03 months old) before applying for any post. Kindly note that only "ON LINE" applications shall be acceptable and application in any other form shall not be acceptable. While applying, the E-mail ID (Valid for at least 12 months) AND one alternate E-mail ID are mandatory fields, without which the application will not be registered.
A unique registration no. shall appear on the screen, note this registration no. for future reference.
In case you face any difficulty in online registration reach out to authorities at: techhelp.cbse@gmail.com and rectt@cbse.gov.in.