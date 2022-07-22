CBSE Class 12th results out, 92.7% pass

New Delhi, July 22: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released class 12th results 2022 today. Students can check their results on the official website. This year, CBSE Class 12 overall pass percentage stood at 92.71 per cent.

Trivandram region has emerged as best performing district with pass percentage (98.83). On the bottom of the table is Prayagraj region, where only 83.71 per cent. While girls outshined boys with overall pass percentage of 94.54 per cent, while boys secured 91.25 per cent.