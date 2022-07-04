CBSE Class 10th Result 2022 likely today: How to check

The results will be uploaded on cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in at 11 am today.

New Delhi,July 04: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the results of class 10th Term 2 examinations today.

The exams for CBSE class 10 results were conducted between April 26 and June 15. A total of 35 lakh students registered for the board exams, out of which 21 lakh appeared for the Class 10 exam.

Once declared, the results for Class 10 will be available on the official websites of CBSE--cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in. Students are advised to visit the CBSE website for further updates.

CBSE has launched a new portal called 'Pariksha Sangam', wherein the exam results will be released. This year, the term 'FAIL' has been replaced by the term 'ESSENTIAL REPEAT' by the board. Hence, no candidates will see the term 'fail' in their results.

The date and time of the exam results are July 4 (today), 11 am

. .

Here's how you can check your results:

Students can log on to either of the two websites: cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in

Once on the homepage, click on the link provided for CBSE Term 2 Result for Class 10.

Enter your roll number, school code and date of birth.

Your CBSE 10th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future references.