CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: CBSE likely to release class 10, 12 date sheet soon

Usually, CBSE board exam date sheets are released 70 days ahead of exams. The board has already announced the practical exam dates for the next semester.

The board exams for Class 10 and 12th likely to begin on 15th February 2023.

How to download CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Timetable:

Visit the official website of CBSE cbse.gov.in

On homepage, click on 'Academic Website'

Now click on tab 'CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2023 Download'

Once the PDF page of the Date Sheet appears on the screen

Take a printout and save it for future reference.