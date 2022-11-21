CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 for Class 10, 12 to be released soon

New Delhi, Nov 21: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which is set to conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 final exams for the 2022-23 academic year, will soon release the timetable for the same on its official website. Once released, students, who have been waiting a long time, can check the time-table on the official website. Meanwhile, the state boards including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh are also expected to publish an update as to when the 2023 board exams will start and the complete time-table will be announced.

According to the media reports, date sheets for the CBSE 10th and 12th-grade exams will reportedly be made public this month.